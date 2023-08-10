Full NFL Network schedule for Week 1 of NFL preseason

NFL Network will be broadcasting 10 games on August 10-13 for out-of-market viewers to kickoff preseason coverage.

This will be the first chance for fans to see some of their most exciting new rookies out on the field, though the majority of major veterans will likely still be on the sideline until Week 2 of the preseason.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the NFL Network slate, you can stream the games via NFL.com, the NFL Network app, and through NFL Gamepass. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription for these. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

Here’s a full look at all 10 games on NFL Network in Week 1 of the NFL preseason.

Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots

Date: August 10

Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. E.T.

Texans TV: ABC 13

Patriots TV: CBS 4

Moneyline odds: Texans -130, Patriots +110

Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks

Date: August 10

Kickoff Time: 10 p.m. E.T.

Vikings TV: FOX 9

Seahawks TV: KING 5

Moneyline odds: Seahawks -135, Vikings +114

Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Date: August 11

Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. E.T.

Packers: NBC 26

Bengals TV: CBS 12

Moneyline odds: Packers -155, Bengals +130

Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals

Date: August 11

Kickoff Time: 10 p.m. E.T.

Broncos TV: KTVD My 20

Cardinals TV: KPNX 12

Moneyline odds: Broncos -180, Cardinals +150

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears

Date: August 12

Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. E.T.

Titans TV: ABC 2

Bears TV: FOX 32

Moneyline odds: Bears -166. Titans -+140

New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers

Date: August 12

Kickoff Time: 4 p.m. E.T.

Jets TV: WCBS

Panthers TV: FOX46

Moneyline odds: Jets -135, Panthers +114

Philidelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens

Date: August 12

Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. E.T.

Eagles TV: NBC 10

Ravens TV: NBC 11

Moneyline odds: Ravens -166, Eagles +140

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Date: August 12

Kickoff Time: 9 p.m. E.T.

Chargers TV: CBS 2

Rams TV: ABC7

Moneyline odds: Chargers -125, Rams +105

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints

Date: August 13

Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. E.T.

Chiefs TV: NBC 41

Saints TV: FOX 8

Moneyline odds: Saints -125, Chiefs +105

San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Date: August 13

Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. E.T.

49ers TV: KPIX 5

Raiders TV: FOX 5

Moneyline odds: 49ers -198, Raiders +164