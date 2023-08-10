 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full NFL Network schedule for Week 1 of NFL preseason

NFL Network is broadcasting 10 games for out-of-market viewers in Week 1 of the preseason. We break down national and local broadcasting options, and how to watch the game via live stream.

By DKNetworkStaff

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Network will be broadcasting 10 games on August 10-13 for out-of-market viewers to kickoff preseason coverage.

This will be the first chance for fans to see some of their most exciting new rookies out on the field, though the majority of major veterans will likely still be on the sideline until Week 2 of the preseason.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the NFL Network slate, you can stream the games via NFL.com, the NFL Network app, and through NFL Gamepass. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription for these. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

Here’s a full look at all 10 games on NFL Network in Week 1 of the NFL preseason.

Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots

Date: August 10
Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. E.T.
Texans TV: ABC 13
Patriots TV: CBS 4
Moneyline odds: Texans -130, Patriots +110

Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks

Date: August 10
Kickoff Time: 10 p.m. E.T.
Vikings TV: FOX 9
Seahawks TV: KING 5
Moneyline odds: Seahawks -135, Vikings +114

Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Date: August 11
Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. E.T.
Packers: NBC 26
Bengals TV: CBS 12
Moneyline odds: Packers -155, Bengals +130

Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals

Date: August 11
Kickoff Time: 10 p.m. E.T.
Broncos TV: KTVD My 20
Cardinals TV: KPNX 12
Moneyline odds: Broncos -180, Cardinals +150

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears

Date: August 12
Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. E.T.
Titans TV: ABC 2
Bears TV: FOX 32
Moneyline odds: Bears -166. Titans -+140

New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers

Date: August 12
Kickoff Time: 4 p.m. E.T.
Jets TV: WCBS
Panthers TV: FOX46
Moneyline odds: Jets -135, Panthers +114

Philidelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens

Date: August 12
Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. E.T.
Eagles TV: NBC 10
Ravens TV: NBC 11
Moneyline odds: Ravens -166, Eagles +140

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Date: August 12
Kickoff Time: 9 p.m. E.T.
Chargers TV: CBS 2
Rams TV: ABC7
Moneyline odds: Chargers -125, Rams +105

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints

Date: August 13
Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. E.T.
Chiefs TV: NBC 41
Saints TV: FOX 8
Moneyline odds: Saints -125, Chiefs +105

San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Date: August 13
Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. E.T.
49ers TV: KPIX 5
Raiders TV: FOX 5
Moneyline odds: 49ers -198, Raiders +164

