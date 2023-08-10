Full NFL Network schedule for Week 1 of NFL preseason

NFL Network will be broadcasting 10 games on August 10-13 for out-of-market viewers to kickoff preseason coverage.
This will be the first chance for fans to see some of their most exciting new rookies out on the field, though the majority of major veterans will likely still be on the sideline until Week 2 of the preseason.
If you aren’t around a TV to check out the NFL Network slate, you can stream the games via NFL.com, the NFL Network app, and through NFL Gamepass. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription for these. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.
Here’s a full look at all 10 games on NFL Network in Week 1 of the NFL preseason.
Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots
Date: August 10
Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. E.T.
Texans TV: ABC 13
Patriots TV: CBS 4
Moneyline odds: Texans -130, Patriots +110
Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks
Date: August 10
Kickoff Time: 10 p.m. E.T.
Vikings TV: FOX 9
Seahawks TV: KING 5
Moneyline odds: Seahawks -135, Vikings +114
Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Date: August 11
Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. E.T.
Packers: NBC 26
Bengals TV: CBS 12
Moneyline odds: Packers -155, Bengals +130
Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals
Date: August 11
Kickoff Time: 10 p.m. E.T.
Broncos TV: KTVD My 20
Cardinals TV: KPNX 12
Moneyline odds: Broncos -180, Cardinals +150
Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears
Date: August 12
Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. E.T.
Titans TV: ABC 2
Bears TV: FOX 32
Moneyline odds: Bears -166. Titans -+140
New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers
Date: August 12
Kickoff Time: 4 p.m. E.T.
Jets TV: WCBS
Panthers TV: FOX46
Moneyline odds: Jets -135, Panthers +114
Philidelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens
Date: August 12
Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. E.T.
Eagles TV: NBC 10
Ravens TV: NBC 11
Moneyline odds: Ravens -166, Eagles +140
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams
Date: August 12
Kickoff Time: 9 p.m. E.T.
Chargers TV: CBS 2
Rams TV: ABC7
Moneyline odds: Chargers -125, Rams +105
Kansas City Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints
Date: August 13
Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. E.T.
Chiefs TV: NBC 41
Saints TV: FOX 8
Moneyline odds: Saints -125, Chiefs +105
San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Date: August 13
Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. E.T.
49ers TV: KPIX 5
Raiders TV: FOX 5
Moneyline odds: 49ers -198, Raiders +164