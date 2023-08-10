NFL preseason schedule: Best games to watch in Week 1 of the preseason

Football is finally here, well almost. The 2023 NFL Preseason kicks into full gear this week when the Houston Texans hit the road to square off against the New England Patriots on Thursday, August 10 at 7:00 p.m. ET. There are a total of 16 games on tap this week, but none in primetime. Now that teams play only three preseason games instead of four, you won’t see projected starters playing very much, if at all. Most teams have joint practices and use that time for the players to get their reps in. Let's take a look at some of the best games of the week.

Here are some of our favorite games to watch in the Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason.

Date: August 12, 2023

Start time: 4:00 p.m

What to watch: While we won’t get to see New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers in a Jets uniform, rookie No. 1 pick Bryce Young will make his debut for Carolina. Panthers head coach Frank Reich has not committed to how much he will play. Either way, Young was the consensus No.1 pick in the 2023 draft, so all eyes will be on him to see how he looks at the very onset of his career.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

What to watch: Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada enters the season on the hot seat. The Steelers have to compete with some tough defenses in the AFC North, but expectations are still high for second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett to take a step forward. For Tampa Bay, Tom Brady is retired (again), so they need to figure out their quarterback situation. Baker Mayfield is getting the start in this game, but don’t be surprised if we see some of Kyle Trask in relief.

Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots

Date: Thursday, August 10

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

What to watch: The Texans are expected to start rookie QB CJ Stroud in this matchup. We may also get to see No. 3 overall pick Will Anderson Jr. make his NFL debut. On the Patriots’ side of the ball, their offense has some big question marks. Does the team have faith in Rhamondre Stevenson to be the starter? After JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker, who is going to step up to be a reliable pass catcher for quarterback Mac Jones who could be playing to retain his job as the starter in 2024.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills

Date: Saturday, August 12

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Sticking with rookie quarterbacks, Anthony Richardson has been announced as the starter for Saturday’s game against Buffalo. He has been reported as the more dynamic player in training camp than Gardner Minshew, but the latter has been more consistent. The two are battling it out for the Week 1 starter job, with Richardson getting the first chance to prove himself in game action on Saturday.

Week 1 preseason schedule

Thursday, August 10

Texans vs. Patriots, 7 p.m. — NFL Network

Vikings vs. Seahawks, 10 p.m. — NFL Network

Friday, August 11

Packers vs. Bengals, 7 p.m. — NFL Network

Giants vs. Lions, 7 p.m. — Local, NFL+

Falcons vs. Dolphins, 7 p.m. — Local, NFL+

Steelers vs. Buccaneers, 7 p.m. — Local, NFL+

Commanders vs. Browns, 7:30 p.m. — Local, NFL+

Broncos vs. Cardinals, 10 p.m. — NFL Network

Saturday, August 12

Colts vs. Bills, 1 p.m. — Local, NFL+

Titans vs. Bears, 1 p.m. — NFL Network

Jets vs. Panthers, 4 p.m. — NFL Network

Jaguars vs. Cowboys, 5 p.m. — Local, NFL+

Eagles vs. Ravens, 7 p.m. — NFL Network

Chargers vs. Rams, 9 p.m. — NFL Network

Sunday, August 13

Chiefs vs. Saints, 1 p.m. — NFL Network

49ers vs. Raiders, 4 p.m. — NFL Network