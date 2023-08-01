Who is starting at quarterback for the Browns in the 2023 Hall of Fame Game vs. Jets?

The Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets will kick off the preseason on Thursday, August 3 for the annual Hall of Fame Game. Unlike the rest of the league, these teams will play four preseason games, so it is unlikely we see many expected Week 1 starters take the field. Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that they will be starting Kellen Mond, with the plan to give him the entire first half. Rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is expected to play the second half.

The Minnesota Vikings drafted Mond in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was expected to become the heir apparent to Kirk Cousins, but the team waived him after only one season. Mond saw game action during Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 and backup Sean Mannion was benched in relief. Mond completed two of his three passes for five yards. He was waived ahead of the 2022 season and was claimed by the Browns.

Thompson-Robinson was drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He will compete with Mond and Joshua Dobbs to be the backup to starter Deshaun Watson. It is unlikely that Cleveland will carry four quarterbacks this season, so Thompson-Robinson is also playing to avoid being a cut candidate or spending the season on the practice squad.