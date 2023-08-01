 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nickelodeon to host alternate Super Bowl broadcast in 2024

The Super Bowl will get the slime treatment in 2024.

By Grace McDermott
Los Angeles Rams vs the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Nickelodeon will reportedly host an alternate Super Bowl broadcast in 2024. The channel began hosting alternate broadcasts of NFL games in 2021 as a way to aim football content toward a younger audience. They appealed to children through graphics of Spongebob Squarepants characters and Nickelodeon’s famous green slime layered over the standard broadcast, as well as through pop-ups of actor Iain Armitage of Young Sheldon explaining penalties.

The series, produced by CBS, has now featured four NFL games over the last two seasons. Nickelodeon will also provide an alternate broadcast for the Raiders-Chiefs matchup on Christmas Day 2023.

The broadcasts (also referred to as “slimecasts”) have historically drawn between 900,000 and two million viewers, though none of the tie-in games have been as popular as the Super Bowl. There have been two incidents of a referee’s hot mic catching a player saying an expletive on the Nick broadcasts.

