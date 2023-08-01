Nickelodeon to host alternate Super Bowl broadcast in 2024

Nickelodeon will reportedly host an alternate Super Bowl broadcast in 2024. The channel began hosting alternate broadcasts of NFL games in 2021 as a way to aim football content toward a younger audience. They appealed to children through graphics of Spongebob Squarepants characters and Nickelodeon’s famous green slime layered over the standard broadcast, as well as through pop-ups of actor Iain Armitage of Young Sheldon explaining penalties.

A Nickelodeon Super Bowl: The NFL will have its first Super Bowl alternate telecast this season, as Nickelodeon will broadcast the game with a production tailored to kids, per @Ourand_SBJ.https://t.co/HGCeWj263L pic.twitter.com/DfMpVqXi9n — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 1, 2023

The series, produced by CBS, has now featured four NFL games over the last two seasons. Nickelodeon will also provide an alternate broadcast for the Raiders-Chiefs matchup on Christmas Day 2023.

The broadcasts (also referred to as “slimecasts”) have historically drawn between 900,000 and two million viewers, though none of the tie-in games have been as popular as the Super Bowl. There have been two incidents of a referee’s hot mic catching a player saying an expletive on the Nick broadcasts.