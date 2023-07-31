When is the NFL Hall of Fame Game?

For fans that are determined to get their first dose of professional football, you’re in luck. The 2023 NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Game is scheduled for Thursday, August 3, with kick-off set for 8 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at Hall of Fame Village. For the league’s 104th season, Canton, Ohio will once again be the home of the action, with this year’s matchup featuring the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns.

The matchup will carry some extra meaning for New York as Jets legends Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko will be enshrined as part of this year’s class. Additionally, the expectations surrounding the current team played an influential factor in their inclusion as well. After finishing with an underwhelming 7-10 record and last place in the division in 2022, the Jets went all in to fill their quarterback need by trading for Aaron Rodgers.

Similar to the Jets, the night will mark a special occasion for the Cleveland fanbase as legend Joe Thomas is set to be enshrined as part of this year’s Hall of Fame class. The Browns also have an intriguing quarterback situation on their hands, as Deshaun Watson is hoping to compile a bounce-back season after his inefficient start to his tenure in Cleveland. In six games last season, Watson finished with 1,102 yards with seven touchdowns, five interceptions, and a career-worst 79.1 passer rating.

2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game

Date: Thursday, August 3

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH

Odds: TBD