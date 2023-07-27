Brock Purdy getting QB1 reps to start 49ers training camp

Training camp for the San Francisco 49ers is underway, and Brock Purdy is emerging as the QB1. He is coming off an elbow injury in the playoffs and is being slowly worked back into action. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan said ahead of camp starting that Purdy would be the QB1 on the days he practices, and that has been the case so far. Trey Lance and Sam Darnold are splitting the backup quarterback reps, with Kyle Allen being treated as the QB3.

Brock Purdy taking all the QB1 reps for the #49ers.



Trey Lance/Sam Darnold splitting all the QB2 reps, but only those. Brandon Allen taking all the QB3 reps.#49wz — Rohan Chakravarthi (@RohanChakrav) July 27, 2023

Purdy was selected with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft and was the latest recipient of the infamous Mr. Irrelevant moniker. He played in nine games as a rookie and ended up becoming a saving grace for an oft-injured San Francisco quarterback room. Purdy was the starter for five games in the regular season and helped his team win each one. He ended with 1,374 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. Purdy was looking great in the postseason, too, until he tore his ulnar collateral ligament, preventing him from throwing the ball more than 10 yards down the field.

The starting quarterback job appears to be Purdy’s to lose in San Francisco, but there is still over a month until Week 1 of the regular season. Purdy is on a pretty strict throwing program with the team and hasn’t thrown three days in a row since having his surgery. If he suffers any setbacks, it will come down to who Shanahan feels is better for the team, likely between Lance and Darnold.