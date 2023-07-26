Report: Bears, TE Cole Kmet finalizing 4-year, $50 million extension

The Chicago Bears are signing tight end Cole Kmet to a four-year, $50 million extension, per Adam Schefter. The deal includes $32.8 million guaranteed and has the tight end under contract with Chicago through the 2027 season. This season is the final year of his rookie deal signed back in 2020.

Kmet was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He initially spent time with veteran tight end Jimmy Graham but has been able to take over as the starter and is clearly involved in the team’s future offensive plans. Kmet has played in 50 career games and has 1,399 yards and nine touchdowns in that span. Seven touchdowns came last season after quarterback Justin Fields took over the offense. Still, this is a big contract for a rather unproven player and makes him the 10th highest-paid tight end on an APY basis.

Kmet will hopefully help Fields take another step forward and vice versa. The Chicago offense is expected to look a little different this year with a backfield led by D’Onta Foreman and Khalil Herbert. When trading away the No. 1 overall pick, Chicago acquired star wide receiver DJ Moore to go along with Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool. Chicago is looking for its first divisional title since 2018.