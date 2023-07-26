Report: Giants sign OT Andrew Thomas to 5-year, $117.5 million extension

The New York Giants took care of business with running back Saquon Barkley on Tuesday and took care of another big piece of business on Wednesday. The team has signed left tackle Andrew Thomas to a five year extension worth up to $117.5 million, per Art Stapleton. The deal includes a reported $67 million in guaranteed money.

Thomas finished the 2022 season ranked third among offensive tackles in grading at Pro Football Focus thanks in part to allowing only 23 pressures in 18 games last season. They ranked him their No. 32 overall player heading into the 2023 season. He earned second-team All Pro honors last season.

The Giants drafted Thomas with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and he was entering the fourth year of his deal. They had picked up his fifth year option but an extension was inevitable. This deal ranks second in total possible value among offensive tackles behind Trent Williams. The deal’s annual $23.5 million annual value is second behind Laremy Tunsil while the while the $67.5 million guarantee is the most for an offensive lineman.