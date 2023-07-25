 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who are the highest paid quarterbacks of all-time in the NFL?

Here’s a look at which quarterbacks have the highest career earnings as Justin Herbert lands a massive extension.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures’ “80 For Brady” - Arrivals
Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures’ “80 For Brady” at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert agreed on a five-year, $262.5 million extension which has big guarantees, according to Ian Rapoport. If a large chunk of that contract is guaranteed, Herbert is going to find himself among the highest-earning quarterbacks of all-time quickly.

According to Spotrac, Tom Brady tops the list in career earnings for the position with more than $332 million across his legendary 23-year career. Aaron Rogers, Matthew Stafford, Matt Ryan and Drew Brees round out the top five, although Patrick Mahomes’ deal should eventually see the Chiefs quarterback move into the top five.

Herbert is 25 entering the 2023 season, and has one more year on his original deal before the big extension kicks in. He’s likely to be in his early 30s when he gets his next contract and if he plays at his current level or improves, he should get another massive payday. Herbert’s deal resets the market once again for rising young quarterbacks, and we’ll see if any other teams lock up their star signal callers soon.

More From DraftKings Network