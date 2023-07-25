Who are the highest paid quarterbacks of all-time in the NFL?

The Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert agreed on a five-year, $262.5 million extension which has big guarantees, according to Ian Rapoport. If a large chunk of that contract is guaranteed, Herbert is going to find himself among the highest-earning quarterbacks of all-time quickly.

According to Spotrac, Tom Brady tops the list in career earnings for the position with more than $332 million across his legendary 23-year career. Aaron Rogers, Matthew Stafford, Matt Ryan and Drew Brees round out the top five, although Patrick Mahomes’ deal should eventually see the Chiefs quarterback move into the top five.

With this deal, #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes now drops to 8th in the NFL in QB pay per year. Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray and Deshaun Watson are all ahead.



Mahomes still has 9 years left on his contract. https://t.co/olfgh5haJg — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 25, 2023

Herbert is 25 entering the 2023 season, and has one more year on his original deal before the big extension kicks in. He’s likely to be in his early 30s when he gets his next contract and if he plays at his current level or improves, he should get another massive payday. Herbert’s deal resets the market once again for rising young quarterbacks, and we’ll see if any other teams lock up their star signal callers soon.