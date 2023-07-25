Report: Chargers, QB Justin Herbert agree to five-year, $262.5 million extension

The Los Angeles Chargers have signed quarterback Justin Herbert to a five-year, $262.5 million extension, per Ian Rapoport. This deal puts Herbert at $52.5 million per year, the current highest paid player in the NFL. He is now expected to be under contract with the Chargers through the 2029 season, when he will be 31. Herbert was scheduled to play the final year of his rookie contract this year, plus the fifth-year option next year, but is now under contract for the next seven seasons.

Herbert was drafted sixth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Oregon. He had cemented himself as the starting quarterback after a dominant 2021 campaign. Herbert finished with 5,014 passing yards and 38 touchdowns to 15 career interceptions, which all remain career highs. Most recently, he finished with 4,739 yards and 25 touchdowns with 10 interceptions a season ago.

Herbert is not the typical dual-threat quarterback that teams are starting to target. He can scramble when needed with 683 yards and eight touchdowns to this point in his career. Still, he is the prototypical pocket passer. After locking him up, Los Angeles can turn their attention to solidifying the weapons around him as they continue to try and figure out a way to solve their Kansas City Chiefs problem in the AFC West.

This is the third QB this offseason to sign a contract that would make him the highest paid player in NFL history. Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts and now Herbert are the three QBs to do so. This also drops Patrick Mahomes to the 8th highest paid QB in the NFL despite, well, being the best.