Report: Cowboys, CB Trevon Diggs finalizing five-year, $97 million contract extension

The Dallas Cowboys and Pro Bowl CB Trevon Diggs are finalizing a five-year, $97 million contract extension, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Diggs is now among the highest paid cornerbacks in the NFL, landing in a group that includes, Jaire Alexander, Denzel Ward, Jalen Ramsey, Marlon Humphrey and Marshon Lattimore.

Diggs was drafted in the second round in 2020 out of Alabama and already has 17 career interceptions in just three seasons. He’s made two Pro Bowls and led the NFL in interceptions with 11 back in 2021. Diggs was entering the final year of his rookie contract, which carries a base salary of $4.3 million.

Diggs is one of the cornerstones of a Dallas defense that ranked in the top-5 in scoring last season. The Cowboys were also top-10 in passing yards allowed per game while boasting the second-best turnover margin in the NFL at +10. The Cowboys have a chance to have the best defense in the NFL anchored by Diggs and pass-rusher Micah Parsons.