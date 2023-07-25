Raiders RB Josh Jacobs holding out at start of training camp

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is not at the start of the team’s training camp. His holdout was expected as he has yet to sign his franchise tag. Las Vegas declined Jacobs’ fifth-year option, then applied the tag to him for the 2023 season. He wants a long-term deal and seems content missing out on the start of training camp to try and get it.

RB Josh Jacobs has not reported to #Raiders camp, at this time, per sources. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 25, 2023

Jacobs is subject to $40k fines each day absent from training camp. If and when a new deal is reached, the team either forgives the fines and everyone moves on, or the player uses some of their new contract to pay it off. Jacobs is in a similar boat to New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who signed a one-year deal rather than play under his franchise tag.

It was a surprise, albeit not a big one, when Vegas decided not to pick up Jacobs’ fifth-year option. After back-to-back seasons of over 1,000 rushing yards, he tallied just 872 yards over 15 games in 2021. Then, Jacobs played with a chip on his shoulder and led the league in rushing last season. He tallied 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns for the best season of his career.

Jacobs is due a payday, but the latest reports don’t make it sound like the running back and the front office is even in the same book, let alone on the same page. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Monday that Jacobs was spotted on Monday boarding a flight out of Las Vegas.

With Barkley signing, this is one of the more intriguing camp holdouts. Jacobs couldn’t have been more important to the Raiders a season ago. The team now has a new quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo and traded away star tight end Darren Waller. Jacobs would likely be a focal point of the offense yet again, which is the leverage he has in discussions. If he sits out the season, Las Vegas would be left with Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden in the current backfield.