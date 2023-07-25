49ers DE Nick Bosa holding out for contract extension at start of training camp

San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch confirmed that defensive end Nick Bosa is not at the start of the team’s training camp. Bosa wants a new contract and is currently set to play this season under the fifth-year option from his rookie deal. Without a new deal, Bosa would be an unrestricted free agent following the 2023 season, but it seems highly unlikely that San Francisco would allow its best defender to hit the market.

John Lynch on Nick Bosa not at 49ers camp:

"I have not seen Nick. I would expect he’s not here to start off. We’re working & having really good communication with (his agent)"

Lynch says negotiations will be kept private. Shanahan would be surprised if Bosa practices w/out deal — Cam Inman (@CamInman) July 25, 2023

Bosa will be fined $40k for each day that he isn’t at training camp. This seems daunting, but at least two ways exist for this to play out. The most likely is either a) the team forgives the fines once a new deal is inked, and the player shows up (most common), or b) Bosa is easily able to cover these fines after he signs what is expected to be the biggest deal for a defender in NFL history.

Bosa is heading into his fifth career season and is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. He adds that award to the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award he won in 2019 as well as being named to the Pro Bowl three times already. Through 51 career games, he has 156 combined tackles, 43 sacks, eight forced fumbles and one interception. Quarterbacks around the league are likely hoping he continues to sit out, as he led the league in sacks last year with 18.5.

While Bosa is sidelined, former first round pick Clelin Ferrell and Kerry Hyder Jr. will likely slot in as the replacements. Assuming that a deal is agreed upon, the projected starting defensive line for the Niners looks like it will be Drake Jackson, Javon Hargrave, Arik Armstead and Bosa.