Saints sign former long-time TE Jimmy Graham to one-year deal

The New Orleans Saints are bringing back an old favorite for the 2023 season. The team announced on Tuesday that they have signed tight end Jimmy Graham to a one-year contract.

Graham last suited up in the NFL in 2021 when he played the second of two seasons with the Chicago Bears. He caught 14 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns. His prior season with the Bears he caught 50 passes for 456 yards and eight touchdowns. He was a free agent last year and did not sign with a team, but never formally retired.

In five seasons with the Saints to start his career, he had three seasons of more than 1,200 receiving yards and three seasons of double digit touchdown performances. He returns to a Saints tight end room led by Taysom Hill, Juwan Johnson, and Foster Moreau. He could get some opportunities if he makes the roster, but given his absence last year and how he performance in 2021, it’s entirely possible he is cut by the end of training camp.