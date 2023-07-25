 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Saquon Barkley signs one-year contract with incentives to avoid holdout from Giants training camp

The Giants have their start running back in camp.

By David Fucillo
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the Pro Bowl Skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Facility. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants avoided a significant headache on the first day of training camp. They have agreed to terms on a modified contract with running back Saquon Barkley, ending any potential holdout before it could begin.

Barkley was due $10.1 million under the franchise tag, which he and many other running backs have objected to. However, he came to terms with the Giants on a one-year contract with incentives. He signed a deal with a $10.1 million signing bonus, but it also includes $1 million in incentives. Per Adam Schefter, the incentives the incentives are paid out in various percentages based on reaching benchmarks that include 1,300 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns and 65 receptions.

A holdout had been expected with running backs around the league complaining about their treatment of late. Josh Jacobs remains a notable running back holding out due to the franchise tag. The biggest question now for Barkley is whether or not this will repeat a year from now or if he’ll get a long-term deal or be able to leave in free agency.

More From DraftKings Network