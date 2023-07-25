Report: Saquon Barkley signs one-year contract with incentives to avoid holdout from Giants training camp

The New York Giants avoided a significant headache on the first day of training camp. They have agreed to terms on a modified contract with running back Saquon Barkley, ending any potential holdout before it could begin.

Barkley was due $10.1 million under the franchise tag, which he and many other running backs have objected to. However, he came to terms with the Giants on a one-year contract with incentives. He signed a deal with a $10.1 million signing bonus, but it also includes $1 million in incentives. Per Adam Schefter, the incentives the incentives are paid out in various percentages based on reaching benchmarks that include 1,300 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns and 65 receptions.

A holdout had been expected with running backs around the league complaining about their treatment of late. Josh Jacobs remains a notable running back holding out due to the franchise tag. The biggest question now for Barkley is whether or not this will repeat a year from now or if he’ll get a long-term deal or be able to leave in free agency.