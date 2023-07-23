Broncos RB Javonte Williams will not start season on PUP

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams will not start training camp on the PUP list, which provides an optimistic outlook for his ability to play at the start of the season. His 2022 season ended in Week 4, when he tore his ACL, LCL, and PLC.

#broncos RB Javonte Williams will not start training camp on PUP I’m told. It had been pointing in that direction all off season, and the team officially has decided he won’t start on PUP. A great sign for his chances Week 1 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 23, 2023

Before his injury last year, Williams had 204 receiving yards and 76 rushing yards. If the passing offense looks anything like it did in 2022, Williams’ presence and the run game will be critical in the upcoming season. In 2021, Williams’ rookie year, he finished the season with 903 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground on top of 316 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. The Broncos will be hoping that he can return to that form, though an ACL injury is hard to bounce back from for running backs.

The Broncos signed RB Samaje Perine in the offseason, who was a good short-yardage option for the Bengals last year.