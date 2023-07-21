Giants are signing RB James Robinson

The New York Giants are signing free agent running back James Robinson. Starting RB Saquon Barkley has yet to sign his franchise tag and has begun to toy with the idea of sitting out to get a contract that he believes fits the type of player that he is. Robinson most recently spent time with the New York Jets and New England Patriots.

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Robinson as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2020 season. He ended up being the Week 1 starter and was only the fourth undrafted rookie running back to do so. Robinson played in 14 games that year and finished with 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns. He wasn’t able to re-create that effort in 2021 after he took over as the starter following a season-ending injury to Travis Etienne Jr.

Robinson’s 2021 campaign was cut short after he tore his Achilles in Week 16. He was then traded to the New York Jets in October of 2022 after Etienne Jr. returned healthy and New York starter Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL. Robinson finished last season playing in 11 total games, tallying 110 carries for 425 yards and three touchdowns. In a strange turn of events, he signed a two-year deal with the New England Patriots on March 17 but was released not two months later.