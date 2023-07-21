Report: Melvin Gordon signing one-year, $3.1 million deal with Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are signing free agent running back Melvin Gordon to a one-year deal, per Adam Schefter. With incentives included, it could be worth up to $3.1 million. The Ravens add to their backfield depth behind J.K. Dobbins and bring in an experienced back on a cheap deal.

Gordon is known for his time with the Los Angeles Chargers. He was drafted with the 15th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and played with the team for five seasons. Gordon and the Chargers couldn’t agree on a long-term deal, so he walked away in free agency. He bet on himself and signed a two-year deal with the Denver Broncos. Gordon was good for them during this contract but didn’t quite reach the performances we saw at his peak with the Chargers. He earned another one-year deal but struggled to hold onto the ball and was cut during the season. Gordon spent the remainder of last year on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad.

Gordon joins a backfield that contains Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Baltimore could retain all four for the season, but it seems likely that someone will be the odd man out here. It could end up being Gordon if he hasn’t improved his hands from his time in Denver, especially with the low-risk contract. If he looks like himself from his days in L.A., he could force a split backfield with Dobbins, leaving Edwards or Hill on the chopping block.