Patrick Mahomes back as a 99 overall in Madden ‘24 as quarterback ratings released

EA Sports wrapped up its ratings reveal week on Friday, starting with the quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes is once again a 99 overall in Madden ‘24 after being rated a 95 a year ago. EA Sports seemed to crack down on high ratings last year, but Mahomes and teammate Travis Kelce are back in the Madden 99 club.
2x @NFL MVP— Madden NFL 24 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 21, 2023
2x Super Bowl Champ
3x #99Club Member@PatrickMahomes | #Madden24 pic.twitter.com/XH1uyysXfs
Mahomes is coming off the second-best season of his career. He played in all 17 games and completed 67.1% of his passes for 5,250 yards, both career highs. Mahomes had 41 passing touchdowns with just 12 interceptions. Even though it felt like he was passing more often, he still had 61 carries (third-most in his career) for 358 yards (second-most) and four more scores on the ground, a new career-high.
Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow comes in second, narrowly edging out Josh Allen. The dual-threat quarterbacks of Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts round out the top five. The rankings fall quickly as only 13 quarterbacks begin the year over an 80 overall. The top rookie quarterback will be Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young who comes in at a 74 overall ahead of CJ Stroud of the Houston Texans at 73.
These ratings are just the initial ratings for the game’s play now and franchise modes. EA Sports has committed to updating ratings throughout the life of the game, so they are subject to change. These ratings will not apply to the game’s popular Madden Ultimate Team mode. Madden’ 24 will release on August 18 with those pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition getting to play on August 15.
Madden ‘24 Top-20 Quarterbacks
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs — 99 overall
- Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals — 95 overall
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills — 94 overall
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens — 91 overall
- Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles — 88 overall
- Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers — 87 overall
- Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys — 87 overall
- Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets — 86 overall
- Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings — 84 overall
- Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins — 83 overall
- Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars — 82 overall
- Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks — 81 overall
- Jared Goff, Detroit Lions — 80 overall
- Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals — 79 overall
- Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints — 78 overall
- Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns — 78 overall
- Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders — 77 overall
- Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos — 77 overall
- Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans — 76 overall
- Justin Fields, Chicago Bears — 76 overall