Patrick Mahomes back as a 99 overall in Madden ‘24 as quarterback ratings released

EA Sports wrapped up its ratings reveal week on Friday, starting with the quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes is once again a 99 overall in Madden ‘24 after being rated a 95 a year ago. EA Sports seemed to crack down on high ratings last year, but Mahomes and teammate Travis Kelce are back in the Madden 99 club.

Mahomes is coming off the second-best season of his career. He played in all 17 games and completed 67.1% of his passes for 5,250 yards, both career highs. Mahomes had 41 passing touchdowns with just 12 interceptions. Even though it felt like he was passing more often, he still had 61 carries (third-most in his career) for 358 yards (second-most) and four more scores on the ground, a new career-high.

Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow comes in second, narrowly edging out Josh Allen. The dual-threat quarterbacks of Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts round out the top five. The rankings fall quickly as only 13 quarterbacks begin the year over an 80 overall. The top rookie quarterback will be Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young who comes in at a 74 overall ahead of CJ Stroud of the Houston Texans at 73.

These ratings are just the initial ratings for the game’s play now and franchise modes. EA Sports has committed to updating ratings throughout the life of the game, so they are subject to change. These ratings will not apply to the game’s popular Madden Ultimate Team mode. Madden’ 24 will release on August 18 with those pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition getting to play on August 15.

Madden ‘24 Top-20 Quarterbacks