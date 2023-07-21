 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Patrick Mahomes back as a 99 overall in Madden ‘24 as quarterback ratings released

Patrick Mahomes is back on top as the top quarterback in Madden ‘24.

By Teddy Ricketson
Head coach Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate on stage during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

EA Sports wrapped up its ratings reveal week on Friday, starting with the quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes is once again a 99 overall in Madden ‘24 after being rated a 95 a year ago. EA Sports seemed to crack down on high ratings last year, but Mahomes and teammate Travis Kelce are back in the Madden 99 club.

Mahomes is coming off the second-best season of his career. He played in all 17 games and completed 67.1% of his passes for 5,250 yards, both career highs. Mahomes had 41 passing touchdowns with just 12 interceptions. Even though it felt like he was passing more often, he still had 61 carries (third-most in his career) for 358 yards (second-most) and four more scores on the ground, a new career-high.

Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow comes in second, narrowly edging out Josh Allen. The dual-threat quarterbacks of Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts round out the top five. The rankings fall quickly as only 13 quarterbacks begin the year over an 80 overall. The top rookie quarterback will be Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young who comes in at a 74 overall ahead of CJ Stroud of the Houston Texans at 73.

These ratings are just the initial ratings for the game’s play now and franchise modes. EA Sports has committed to updating ratings throughout the life of the game, so they are subject to change. These ratings will not apply to the game’s popular Madden Ultimate Team mode. Madden’ 24 will release on August 18 with those pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition getting to play on August 15.

Madden ‘24 Top-20 Quarterbacks

  1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs — 99 overall
  2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals — 95 overall
  3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills — 94 overall
  4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens — 91 overall
  5. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles — 88 overall
  6. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers — 87 overall
  7. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys — 87 overall
  8. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets — 86 overall
  9. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings — 84 overall
  10. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins — 83 overall
  11. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars — 82 overall
  12. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks — 81 overall
  13. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions — 80 overall
  14. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals — 79 overall
  15. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints — 78 overall
  16. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns — 78 overall
  17. Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders — 77 overall
  18. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos — 77 overall
  19. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans — 76 overall
  20. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears — 76 overall

