Jalen Ramsey receives top cornerback rating for Madden ‘24

We discuss the top-20 cornerbacks to start Madden ’24.

By Teddy Ricketson
Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Miami Dolphins takes part in a drill during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex on June 08, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Ratings for the upcoming Madden ‘24 video game from EA Sports continue to be released. Along with the tight ends on Thursday, we get to see the ratings of the top 20 cornerbacks. New Miami Dolphin Jalen Ramsey retains his spot atop the position group with a 97 overall rating to begin this year’s Madden cycle.

Ramsey is coming off his fourth and final season with the Los Angeles Rams. He played in all 17 games last year and had 88 total tackles. Ramsey picked up the first two sacks of his career and had career-highs with three forced fumbles and 18 passes defended. The lockdown corner tied his career-high with four interceptions. He will now lineup alongside Xavien Howard, giving Miami one of the best secondaries in the league.

These ratings are just the initial ratings for the game’s play now and franchise modes. EA Sports has committed to updating ratings throughout the life of the game, so they are subject to change. These ratings will not apply to the game’s popular Madden Ultimate Team mode. Madden’ 24 will release on August 18, with those pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition getting to play on August 15.

Madden ‘24 Top-20 Cornerbacks

  1. Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins — 97 overall
  2. Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers — 95 overall
  3. Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos — 94 overall
  4. Sauce Gardner, New York Jets — 93 overall
  5. Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens — 93 overall
  6. Darius Slay Jr., Philadelphia Eagles — 92 overall
  7. Stephon Gilmore, Dallas Cowboys — 91 overall
  8. Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints — 90 overall
  9. Tre’Davious White, Buffalo Bills — 90 overall
  10. Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns — 88 overall
  11. A.J. Terrell, Atlanta Falcons — 87 overall
  12. Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys — 87 overall
  13. Kendall Fuller, Washington Commanders — 87 overall
  14. Charvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ers — 87 overall
  15. Chidobe Awuzie, Cincinnati Bengals — 85 overall
  16. Tyson Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars — 85 overall
  17. Patrick Peterson, Pittsburgh Steelers — 85 overall
  18. Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 85 overall
  19. James Bradberry, Philadelphia Eagles — 85 overall
  20. Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts — 84 overall

