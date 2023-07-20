Jalen Ramsey receives top cornerback rating for Madden ‘24

Ratings for the upcoming Madden ‘24 video game from EA Sports continue to be released. Along with the tight ends on Thursday, we get to see the ratings of the top 20 cornerbacks. New Miami Dolphin Jalen Ramsey retains his spot atop the position group with a 97 overall rating to begin this year’s Madden cycle.

Ramsey is coming off his fourth and final season with the Los Angeles Rams. He played in all 17 games last year and had 88 total tackles. Ramsey picked up the first two sacks of his career and had career-highs with three forced fumbles and 18 passes defended. The lockdown corner tied his career-high with four interceptions. He will now lineup alongside Xavien Howard, giving Miami one of the best secondaries in the league.

These ratings are just the initial ratings for the game’s play now and franchise modes. EA Sports has committed to updating ratings throughout the life of the game, so they are subject to change. These ratings will not apply to the game’s popular Madden Ultimate Team mode. Madden’ 24 will release on August 18, with those pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition getting to play on August 15.

Madden ‘24 Top-20 Cornerbacks