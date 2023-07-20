Travis Kelce returns to a 99 overall rating in Madden 24 leading all tight ends

EA Sports continue to unveil the initial ratings for players in Madden ‘24. Thursday marked the release of the tight end overall reveals. Not surprising anyone, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is the highest-rated tight end to begin the game. He is back to a 99 after being a 98 at the start of Madden 23.

Kelce is coming off yet another Super Bowl victory with the Chiefs. He played in all 17 games last season and brought in 110 of his 152 targets for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns. Kelce is in a tier by himself amongst the tight end position, but the question of how much the 33-year-old has left in the tank is starting to pop up.

The top three shouldn’t come as a shock. Kelce, Kittle and Andrews are the focal points of their respective offenses and are easily the top tight ends in the league. Hockenson is getting scrutinized for coming in above Goedert despite only a one overall difference. There aren’t any concerns about a new team for Waller, as he is the seventh-best tight end at the start of the game.

These ratings are just the initial ratings for the game’s play now and franchise modes. EA Sports has committed to updating ratings throughout the life of the game, so they are subject to change. These ratings will not apply to the game’s popular Madden Ultimate Team mode. Madden’ 24 will release on August 18 with those pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition getting to play on August 15.

Madden ‘24 Top-10 Tight Ends