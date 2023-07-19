Report: Jets to waive WR Denzel Mims if no trade partner is found

The New York Jets have informed wide receiver Denzel Mims that they will waive him if they can’t find a last-minute trade partner, per Brian Costello of the New York Post. Any team can claim him off waivers beginning Thursday if no trade agreement is reached.

A second-round pick out of Baylor in the 2020 NFL Draft, Mims was a non-factor for the team through his three seasons in the Big Apple. Through 30 career games and 15 starts, he has caught 42 of 92 targets for 676 yards and no touchdowns with the team. He officially requested a trade during training camp last August, with his agent Ron Slavin claiming the Jets’ coaching staff weren’t giving him an opportunity to establish himself within the offense. As Costello pointed out in his report, Mims was drafted by former head coach Adam Gase and was never on the same page with current head coach Robert Saleh.