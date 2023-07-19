Nick Chubb receives top running back ranking for Madden ‘24

EA Sports continued releasing its player rankings for Madden ‘24 on Wednesday with running backs and offensive linemen being revealed. Headlining the group was Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, who is the game’s top ranked tailback at 97 overall.

Chubb has been one of the league’s premier workhorse backs in recent years, putting together four straight 1,000-yard campaigns heading into the upcoming 2023 season (he came really close in his rookie season in 2018, finishing with 996 yards). Last year was a career-year for the Georgia product as he broke off 1,525 rushing yards on 5.0 yards per carry and 12 touchdowns.

Top rated running backs for Madden ‘24

Nick Chubb (97) Christian McCaffrey (96) Josh Jacobs (95) Derrick Henry (94) Saquon Barkley (93) Dalvin Cook (91) Austin Ekeler (89) Jonathan Taylor (89) Tony Pollard (88) Aaron Jones (88)

It’s interesting to view this list this week considering the ongoing conversation surrounding the state of the running back position in the aftermath of Barkley and Jacobs not reaching long-term deals with their respective franchises.

On the offensive line front, Dallas Cowboys guard Zach Martin officially joined the 99 Club, the first guard to receive the distinction since 2003. This announcement awkwardly came moments before news broke that Martin may sit out of training camp as he seeks a new contract with the Cowboys.