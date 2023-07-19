Browns release DT Perrion Winfrey

The Cleveland Browns released defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey on Wednesday morning following news that he’s under police investigation for allegedly threatening a woman with a gun outside of a hotel lobby. A video was shared on Instagram on Tuesday night capturing the alleged incident.
We have released DT Perrion Winfrey.— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 19, 2023
Winfrey was drafted by the Browns in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft after starring for two seasons at the University of Oklahoma. He served as a rotational piece in the team’s defense as a rookie, totaling 22 tackles and half a sack through 13 games of the 2022 season.
This is not the first off-field incident Winfrey has been involved with this offseason. In April, he was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor assault charge for causing “bodily injury” to a woman he was dating by grabbing her hand according to Harris County, TX, court documents. Those charges were later dropped in June.