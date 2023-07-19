Report: Cowboys G Zack Martin may not report to training camp over contract dispute

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin is considering sitting out training camp as he searches for a new contract, per Adam Schefter. The six-time All-Pro guard is considered one of the best offensive linemen in the league and is due to earn $7 million less than his peers. While likely not part of the decision, Martin was named to the Madden 99 club for this year’s game; the first guard to achieve the feat since 2003.

Martin was drafted out of Notre Dame with the 16th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. During the final year of his rookie contract, Dallas signed the guard to a 6-year, $84 million extension. He is set to be a free agent at the end of the 2024 season, but there are currently two void years on his contract after they restructured it in 2022 to create more cap space.

Dallas is turning over a new leaf in the backfield by trusting Tony Pollard with the lead running back duties after cutting Ezekiel Elliott. It feels like quarterback Dak Prescott must prove himself worthy of the contracts the Cowboys continue to give him. Both of these facets of the Dallas offense would be greatly affected if Martin were to continue a potential holdout into the regular season, prompting the Cowboys to start Matt Farniok or Chuma Edoga instead.