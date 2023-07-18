Who will be featured on second season of Netflix series “Quarterback”?

“Quarterback”, Netflix’s documentary series following three quarterbacks during the 2022 season, will be renewed for a second season and will likely be released at the conclusion of the 2023 NFL season. The first season of the series featured Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota.

The first season followed the paths of all three players throughout the year and had some good moments, like Mahomes’ clashes against the Bills and Bengals, Cousins’ role in Minnesota’s historic comeback over the Colts and Mariota’s struggles holding onto the starting job before eventually stepping away from the team. However, the storyline for Cousins and Mariota eventually faded out as their teams were either eliminated from the postseason or became largely irrelevant in the grand scheme of things.

If the show decides to go with three quarterbacks again, it’ll be interesting to see if they use the same tiering system to select their main characters. Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts could all be players in the Mahomes mold. Derek Carr, Russell Wilson Tua Tagovailoa, and Daniel Jones could be intriguing in the Cousins mold. The Mariota mold is tough to replicate, but Justin Fields, Jimmy Garoppolo and Mac Jones could all have good storylines.

There could also be some motivation to change things up so the focus isn’t entirely on one player by the end of the series. We’ll know soon enough who will be featured on the second season of the show.