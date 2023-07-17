Jets training camp tickets sell out ahead of Hard Knocks filming, Aaron Rodgers debut

Tickets to the New York Jets’ first four training camp practices sold out within three minutes on Monday morning. The Jets’ public training camp begins on Saturday, July 22, and new quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the biggest story of the preseason. After spending nearly two decades in Green Bay, Rodgers is giving Jets fans hope for a potential playoff bid in the upcoming season.

Tickets to the Jets’ first four open training camp practices sold out this morning in three minutes.



Five more practices will be made available in the coming days. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2023

NFL Film’s series Hard Knocks selected the Jets’ training camp to feature this year, and their film crews will also be present at the public camps. Training camp takes place in Florham Park, New Jersey. More tickets for later dates will become available to purchase on July 31 and August 7.

The Jets have not made the playoffs since the 2010-2011 season — interestingly, in the same season that Hard Knocks last chose to feature the team. The Jets went 7-10 and finished last in their division in 2022.