Justin Jefferson receives 99 ranking for Madden ‘24 to top all wide receivers

EA Sports released its first batch of player rankings for Madden ‘24 on Monday, starting with wide receivers and safeties. Headlining the group was Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who received the video game’s top ranking at 99.

Jefferson has officially joined the exclusive ‘99 Club’ for the annual game and for good reason. His 2022 campaign was electric and he ended up taking home NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors. He had the sixth-best receiving season in league history, catching 111 targets for 1,809 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. His game-breaking abilities has made him a franchise cornerstone with the Vikings and that makes him a perfect pass-catching option to throw to in Madden.

Dating back to Madden ‘99, only a handful of players earn the distinction of being ranked as a 99 each year. Last year, the honor was bestowed upon San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

As for the rest of the receiver rankings, Tyreek Hill (98), Adams (97), Stefon Diggs (96), and Cooper Kupp (96) round out the top five. On the the safeties side, Derwin James (95) is the top ranked safety in the game. He’s followed by Minkah Fitzpatrick (93), Justin Simmons (92), Kevin Byard (92), Jessie Bates III (91), and Tyrann Mathieu (91).