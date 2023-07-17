Report: Tony Pollard to stay on Cowboys franchise tag, no long-term deal

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard will remain with the team for another year on the $10.1 million franchise tag. Pollard signed onto the franchise tag back in March, and did not extensively discuss a long-term deal with the RB.

No deal for the #Cowboys and Tony Pollard. He’s also doing well in rehab and should be fine for camp. https://t.co/94CCsAm4hC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 17, 2023

Pollard is currently rehabbing an ankle injury that he sustained in the Cowboys’ NFC divisional round loss at the start of 2023. He has been with Dallas since he was drafted in 2019. Last season, he led the team with 1,007 rushing yards over 193 carries. He added nine touchdowns on the ground and another three TDs in the air. He contributed 371 receiving yards over 39 receptions throughout the 2022-23 regular season.

Malik Davis, Ronald Jones, and the newly drafted Deuce Vaughn are currently behind Pollard on the depth chart. The Cowboys will likely be looking to trade for, draft, or sign a new starting running back after this season if they are not interested in long-term discussions with Pollard.