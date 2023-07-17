Report: Raiders, RB Josh Jacobs unable to reach contract extension before deadline

The Las Vegas Raiders and RB Josh Jacobs were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension prior to the deadline for franchise-tagged players at 4 p.m. ET on Monday evening, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Rap Sheet mentions it’s unclear if Jacobs will play out the 2023 season on the franchise tag.

Jacobs, 25, is coming off a season in which he led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,653 and had over 2,000 yards from scrimmage. Still, the two sides were unable to reach a deal and now it’s unclear if Jacobs will be on Las Vegas this upcoming season. He could hold out until a trade is reached.

It’s interesting because all three backs who were on the tag without contract extensions appear to be heading into the 2023 season without a new deal. Saquon Barkley and the Giants aren’t going to reach an agreement on a long-term deal before the deadline, per reports. Earlier reports suggested Cowboys RB Tony Pollard would play out the 2023 season on his franchise tag and seek a new deal after this season. The RB market is looking good despite training camps opening up on Monday.

Three of the top-10 running backs in terms of rushing yards from 2022 are available potentially. Jacobs and Barkley could be dealt if they hold out. Dalvin Cook was waived by the Minnesota Vikings and remains a free agent. RB Ezekiel Elliott is also without a new contract and is a free agent. Teams could wait and see how camp goes or even into preseason before making a play on a running back. It’ll make for some interesting posturing in fantasy football drafts and best ball.