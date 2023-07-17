Washington Commanders training camp preview: Start date, when rookies, veterans report, position battles to watch

The Washington Commanders failed to make the playoffs in Year 1 under their new name as a franchise. Washington hasn’t won a postseason game since the 2005 season. The Commanders went 8-8-1 in 2023 and haven’t finished with a record above .500 for six consecutive seasons. Washington’s season win total is set at 6.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook with -120 odds to the under.

Washington Commanders training camp start date

Rookies reporting: July 21

Veterans reporting: July 25

First preseason game: August 11 vs. Cleveland Browns

Key position battles to watch

Offensive tackle

Pass protection was a bit of an issue for the Commanders last season, and fixing that area generally comes with improved production at the offensive tackle position. Charles Leno has been very durable at left tackle the last two seasons, starting all 17 games in both campaigns. However, he gave up too many sacks, and the Commanders signed Andrew Wylie, who had been starting at right tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs. It’ll be interesting to see if anyone can jump into the starting lineup, and candidates include Sam Cosmi and Cornelius Lucas. Braeden Daniels was selected in the fourth round after playing college football with the Utah Utes.

Quarterback

The Commanders will sort out their starting QB position during training camp with a young Sam Howell competing with veteran Jacoby Brissett. Howell was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and played in one game, completing 11-of-19 passes for 169 yards with a touchdown and interception. Brissett is on a new team for the fourth straight season with plenty of playing time with the Browns last year.