Tennessee Titans training camp preview: Start date, when rookies, veterans report, position battles to watch

The Tennessee Titans snapped a streak of three consecutive seasons where they qualified for the playoffs in 2022 as they look to get back. Tennessee finished with a 7-10 record last season, and that’s about the expectations oddsmakers have looking ahead to this fall. Tennessee has a projected win total set at 7.5 for 2023 on DraftKings Sportsbook, so it’ll need to exceed expectations to find its way back into postseason play.

Tennessee Titans training camp start date

Rookies reporting: July 22

Veterans reporting: July 25

First preseason game: August 12 vs. Chicago Bears

Key position battles to watch

Kicker

The Titans don’t have a ton of starting spots up for grabs, but the kicker position is fairly open. The two candidates are Caleb Shudak and Trey Wolff to watch during training camp. Wolff is an undrafted free agent this spring, while Shudak was signed after the 2022 NFL Draft and had been on the Titans practice squad last season. Shudak played in one game and made 2-of-3 field goals with an extra point.

Wide receiver

There are a lot of targets up for grabs with plenty of wide receivers competing for playing time during training camp. Treylon Burks seems likely to be the top pass catcher in this offense but behind him is anybody’s guess. Kyle Phillips is likely to play a role, and other options include Chris Moore, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Racey McMath, Colton Dowell Mason Kinsey, and Reggie Roberson Jr. This position group certainly doesn’t have many big names, but opportunities are there for somebody to make a name for himself.

Quarterback

Barring a training camp surprise, Ryan Tannehill will be the Week 1 starting quarterback for the Titans. It’ll be interesting to see who comes out of camp as the backup after Tennessee spent fairly high picks on Malik Willis and Will Levis over the last two NFL Drafts. I’m sure the franchise would love for Levis to win this job after spending a high second-round pick on him, but this is too important of a position to not give it to the player who’s most ready.