Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp preview: Start date, when rookies, veterans report, position battles to watch

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will enter the first season of the post-Tom Brady era and will go for their fourth consecutive playoff appearance. Tampa Bay’s season ended in the Wild Card Round last year with a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers squeaked into the playoffs with an 8-9 record before the quick exit. Tampa Bay is expected to take a bit of a step back with its projected win total set at 6.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp start date

Rookies reporting: July 24

Veterans reporting: July 25

First preseason game: August 11 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Key position battles to watch

Quarterback

Tampa Bay has two quarterbacks battling for the starting spot with Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask looking to replace Brady’s production. Mayfield is on his fourth team since the 2021 season after spending last year with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams. Trask was a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft with just nine pass attempts over the last two seasons.

Right guard

The rest of the offensive line appears to be set, but right guard will be a spot to watch during training camp. Nick Leverett might be the favorite at this point as a former undrafted free agent. Another option would be Cody Mauch, who was a Round 2 selection in the NFL Draft this spring. Brandon Walton moved to the inside instead of being a tackle and could be in line for snaps as well depending on how training camp plays out.