Seattle Seahawks training camp preview: Start date, when rookies, veterans report, position battles to watch

The Seattle Seahawks finished second in the NFC West last season with a 9-8 record, qualifying for the Wild Card round of the playoffs. They ultimately lost that game against the 49ers with a 41-23 score, marking the third consecutive year they failed to make it past the Wild Card round, including 2021 which saw them miss out on the postseason altogether.

It was also Seattle’s first season without longtime QB Russell Wilson, who signed with the Denver Broncos, leaving the starting duties to Geno Smith. Smith ended up as a Pro Bowler and earned Comeback Player of the Year last season, and signed a new three-year deal worth $75 million to stay in Seattle.

The Seahawks sit at +3000 odds to win the Super Bowl next season at DraftKings Sportsbook, with their projected regular season win total at 8.5.

Seattle Seahawks training camp start date

Rookies reporting: July 25

Veterans reporting: July 25

First preseason game: August 10 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Key position battles to watch

Cornerback

Mike Jackson served as the starter at left cornerback last year and totaled 62 tackles, one interception, and two fumble recoveries through 17 appearances as it was a career year for the fourth-year CB. However, the Seahawks snagged Devon Witherspoon with the No. 5 overall pick in this year’s draft and he’s expected to be the starter in Week 1 if he stays healthy throughout training camp and preseason. The 22-year-old out of Illinois has plenty of speed and agility that will bring a lot of upside, but Jackson will be putting his best foot forward in hopes that he can stay in heavy rotation next season.

Running back

Kenneth Walker III was a standout for the Seahawks last year in his rookie season, totaling 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns through 15 games last year. He currently tops the depth chart, though Seattle picked up UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet in the second round of this year’s draft. They’ll also have competition from DeeJay Dallas, who’s entering the last year of his four-year contract he signed with the Seahawks back in 2020. Dallas has mostly been a third-down back as he played behind Walker last year, but will be fighting for more snaps in a crowded Seattle backfield.