Pittsburgh Steelers training camp preview: Start date, when rookies, veterans report, position battles to watch

The Pittsburgh Steelers weren't great in 2022, but still managed to finish better than .500 as Mike Tomlin always does. They have a young offense that they hope will take a step forward in 2023. We know how strong Pittsburgh’s defenses always are, but they need quarterback Kenny Pickett to lead this team in the right direction.

Pittsburgh Steelers training camp start date

Rookies reporting: July 26

Veterans reporting: July 26

First preseason game: August 11 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Key position battles to watch

Cornerback

It’s expected that Joey Porter Jr., Patrick Peterson, and Levi Wallace will be the top two cornerbacks for the Steelers this season, but do not sleep on Cory Trice. He unexpectedly fell to the 7th round and will be one of the biggest steals in the NFL Draft. Trice is young and could give Peterson or Wallace a run for their money at one of the cornerback positions. Porter should start from day one and that’s expected. Peterson is a bit older and could be more of a rotational guy for them this year.

Left Tackle

It’s expected that Broderick Jones will be the starting left tackle for the Steelers this season, but Mike Tomlin always makes rookies earn their spots. It would not surprise me if Dan Moore Jr. gets a bunch of reps with the No. 1’s through training camp. Jones should win the job out of training camp, but he will have to earn it. I think it will be a tough battle throughout camp and won't be announced until the end of training camp.