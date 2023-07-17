Philadelphia Eagles training camp preview: Start date, when rookies, veterans report, position battles to watch

The Philadelphia Eagles were dominant in the 2022 NFL season and their run fell just short to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. In 2023, they return many of the players back which makes many think they can do this again. Jalen Hurts took a massive step forward in 2022 and showed he was a true franchise quarterback.

Philadelphia Eagles training camp start date

Rookies reporting: July 25

Veterans reporting: July 25

First preseason game: August 12 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Key position battles to watch

Safety

The Eagles must fill two safety spots as C.J. Gardner-Johnson signed with the Detroit Lions and Marcus Epps joined the Las Vegas Raiders. They signed Terrell Edmunds from the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he will be the starter at strong safety. However, the battle for free safety will be fun to watch. Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown are the two most likely players to win the job. Brown was a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, so they have high hopes for him and want to get him on the field. However, Blankenship showed well when he got on the field last year as an undrafted free agent.

Right Guard

Isaac Seumalo signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers after a strong season in Philadelphia helping led them to the Super Bowl. With how strong their offensive line was, they will need someone strong to step into the right guard spot. The two expected to battle for the job are Tyler Steen and Cam Jurgens. Both guys are extremely young and will make a fun battle for the position. Steen is versatile and played almost everywhere on the line during his time in college. Jurgens is expected to be the team’s center for many years when Jason Kelce retires.