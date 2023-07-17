New York Jets training camp preview: Start date, when rookies, veterans report, position battles to watch

The New York Jets made one of the biggest trades in the offseason as they traded for quarterback Aaron Rodgers who many think is the missing piece for this team. Last year, it was clear that their biggest issues were at quarterback and they could’ve made the playoffs if they had someone better leading the offense. Ahead of the 2023 season, hopes are high and some think they can win their first Super Bowl since 1968.

New York Jets training camp start date

Rookies reporting: July 19

Veterans reporting: July 19

First preseason game: August 3 vs. Cleveland Browns

Key position battles to watch

Center

Connor McGovern re-signed with the Jets after a solid 2022 season with the team. They also drafted Joe Tippman in the 2nd round in this year's draft. Head coach Robert Saleh said it will be an open competition between the two guys. If Tippman is ready, he will be the day one starter, but they could also give him a few weeks to continue learning before starting for this team. It will be a tight battle between these two guys and I would expect both guys to make a strong case to start in 2023.

Left Tackle

It was expected that Mekhi Becton would battle for the left tackle spot this season, but the team signed Duane Brown as a free agent from the Seattle Seahawks. Becton will still battle for the spot, but Brown playing left tackle and Becton playing right tackle may be the best thing for this team. The only question there is will this stunt the growth for Becton at the lot tackle position if he expects to play there in the future. Behind those two, they have Max Mitchell and Carter Warren who were fourth-round picks in the 2022 and 2023 NFL Draft.

Running Back

Breece Hall is the No. 1 running back and it will stay like that as he returns from his injury. Behind him, however, there is a strong battle to get on the field. Michael Carter has been the RB2 in New York the past few seasons and it may be his job to lose. Behind him is Israel Abanikanda who has a strong future with this Jets team. He may not make a major impact in his first year with the Jets, but I expect him to get a bigger role as the season goes on. The dark horse in the running back room is Zonovan Knight who played great when he got on the field towards the end of last season. Knight has major ability and could eventually be traded elsewhere to serve a bigger role. The Jets may have the deepest running back room in the NFL.