Giants training camp preview: Start date, when rookies, veterans report, position battles to watch

The 2022 campaign was a great season for the New York Giants given their expectations at the start of the year. Nobody expected them to have the success they did and first-year head coach Brian Daboll led the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Expectations are set high for 2023 after paying their quarterback Daniel Jones top dollar, but they need to solve their issues with running back Saquon Barkley who is this team's offensive anchor.

New York Giants training camp start date

Rookies reporting: July 18

Veterans reporting: July 25

First preseason game: August 11 vs. Detroit Lions

Key position battles to watch

Running Back

The Barkley situation is one of the most talked about things around the NFL right now. Barkley wants to be paid what he's deserved and has threatened to sit out into the regular season. Behind Barkley, they have Matt Breida and Eric Gray. Breida is a veteran back who will not be able to carry the load and he was mostly in a reserve role last season. Gray is a rookie out of Oklahoma who could have a much bigger role than expected in his first year. If Barkley’s frustrations continue into the season, it will be interesting to see what the Giants do.

Inside Linebacker

The Giants signed Bobby Okereke to a four-year, $40 million contract this offseason, so he will be their weak-side linebacker for sure, but they have some questions at the spot next to him. Jarrad Davis is the expected starter at middle linebacker, but he’s had some struggles in his career and hasn't been able to find his footing anywhere since leaving Detroit. Davis played one game with the Giants last season and impressed enough to get another contract with the team for 2023. Behind him, they have Darrian Beavers and Micah McFadden. Beavers was a 6th-round pick in 2022, but tore his ACL in the preseason last year forcing him to miss the whole year. McFadden got on the field a decent amount last season and made some plays. The battle for the No. 2 spot with Okereke will be a fun one to watch for.

Wide Receiver

We know how bad the Giants' wide receivers have been over the past few years. Unexpected names stood out for them last year like Isaiah Hodgins. He will be back this season, but the battle to get on the field for a wide receiver will be much more interesting. The Giants went out and signed Parris Cambell in free agency and drafted Jalin Hyatt in the 3rd round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Sterling Shepard suffered a torn ACL last season and was looking like their most talented receiver when on the field. Wan’Dale Robinson was a 2nd round pick for them in the 2022 NFL Draft, and they expect him to take that step forward this season into a bigger role. Another guy they signed in free agency was Jamison Crowder who spent a few good years with the New York Jets before playing for the Buffalo Bills last year. This room is much improved and has a number of guys with different skill sets who I expect to have a role on this team this year.