Minnesota Vikings training camp preview: Start date, when rookies, veterans report, position battles to watch

The Minnesota Vikings rolled to an NFC North divisional title last season with a 13-4 record, but their year ended in the Wild Card round in a loss to the New York Giants. Minnesota is expected to take a step back record-wise with a projected win total of 8.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Minnesota Vikings training camp start date

Rookies reporting: July 23

Veterans reporting: July 25

First preseason game: August 10 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Key position battles to watch

Running Back

Alexander Mattison is highly likely to be the starter for the Vikings this offseason, but this position is certainly noteworthy as they released Dalvin Cook. Mattison signed a two-year deal over the offseason, and his top competition for the job is likely to be Ty Chandler and DeWayne McBride, who was selected in the seventh round out of UAB where he was the nation’s leading rusher during the regular season.

Cornerback

The Vikings had one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL last season, so they need all the help they can get at the cornerback spot. Byron Murphy Jr. will be a starter, but Minnesota has plenty of competition behind him. Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans were rookies last season but had their seasons ended with injuries. The Vikings selected Mekhi Blackmon in the third round in this spring’s NFL Draft with Jay Ward in the fourth round.

Linebacker

Brian Asamoah is expected to hold a starting role along with Jordan Hicks. Undrafted free agent Ivan Pace Jr. played very well in his final season with the Cincinnati Bearcats, and he could be in a battle with Troy Dye, Troy Reeder and William Kwenkeu. This is more of a linebacker depth concern as the top two are likely set, but this is a battle worth paying attention to.