Miami Dolphins training camp preview: Start date, when rookies, veterans report, position battles to watch

The Miami Dolphins reached the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016 but fell short in the Wild Card round in a 34-31 defeat against the Buffalo Bills. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa dealt with some scary moments with injuries during the season and missed the playoff game due to another concussion. Miami has a projected season win total at 9.5 looking toward this season according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Miami Dolphins training camp start date

Rookies reporting: July 18

Veterans reporting: July 25

First preseason game: August 11 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Key position battles to watch

Right tackle

The first order of business for this franchise looking toward the 2023 season is for the Dolphins to figure out how to protect Tagovailoa. Austin Jackson missed nearly all of last season with an ankle injury, and Miami signed former New England Patriots offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn this offseason in addition to landing former New York Jets lineman Cedric Ogbuehi.

Running back

The Dolphins re-signed Raheem Mostert to a new contract this offseason after accumulating 1,093 rushing and receiving yards in 2022. His top challenger is Jeff Wilson, who had 1,045 combined rushing and receiving yards spending time with Miami and the San Francisco 49ers.

Backup Quarterback

Tagovailoa dealt with plenty of injury issues over the course of the 2022 season, and the backup quarterback position could become a major factor if it happens again. The two candidates backing up Tagovailoa are Mike White and Skylar Thompson. White spent time with the Jets over the last few seasons, and Thompson started the playoff game against the Bills.