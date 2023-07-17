Los Angeles Rams training camp preview: Start date, when rookies, veterans report, position battles to watch

The Los Angeles Rams fell flat a year after winning the Super Bowl with a 5-12 record in 2022. Matthew Stafford battled through an injury that was clearly a factor during the season and played in only nine games. Expectations are limited heading into this upcoming football season with a season win total set at 6.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Rams training camp start date

Rookies reporting: July 25

Veterans reporting: July 25

First preseason game: August 12 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Key position battles to watch

EDGE

The Rams needed to replace Leonard Floyd as a pass rusher, and they spent a third-round draft pick on former Tennessee Volunteers outside linebacker Byron Young. He has a good chance at picking up a spot in the starting lineup, and his top competition might be Daniel Hardy, who battled through injuries in his rookie season in 2022.

Wide Receiver

The Rams' top two wide receivers on the depth chart are fairly locked in with Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson. Even with how dominant Kupp has been, teams need more help at the wide receiver position. The third WR competition will include Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek and Puka Nacua. Skowronek is in his third season with the Rams, and Nacua is heading into his rookie year. Atwell is looking toward Year 3 with Los Angeles.

Backup Quarterback

The Rams certainly hope this position battle won’t matter at any point during the regular season because that likely means Stafford is banged up once again. Brett Rypien is the likely favorite after spending the last four years with the Denver Broncos, and his top challenger is former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett. The backup quarterback can turn into an incredibly important position especially when you look at last year’s extreme example with the San Francisco 49ers.