Las Vegas Raiders training camp preview: Start date, when rookies, veterans report, position battles to watch

Despite some excitement leading into the 2022 season, it turned out to be a disappointing year for the Las Vegas Raiders who finished 6-11. Since then, the team’s made major changes. The most notable move was parting ways with quarterback Derek Carr after nine seasons—he landed with the New Orleans Saints—and signing Jimmy Garoppolo to replace him. We’ll start to get an idea when training camp kicks off whether or not this is a team in transition or at the cusp of a new era.

Las Vegas Raiders training camp start date

Rookies reporting: July 20

Veterans reporting: July 25

First preseason game: 49ers vs. Raiders, August 13

Key position battles to watch

Wide Receiver

DaVante Adams is the clear-cut No. 1 receiver here, and free agent addition Jakobi Meyers should immediately see a meaningful role too. That leaves the rest of the receiver depth to be determined. The Raiders added Phillip Dorsett, DeAndre Carter, Cam Sims and Kristian Wilkerson, along with third-round pick Tre Tucker to a receiver room that already had Hunter Renfrow, Keelan Cole Sr. and DJ Turner. Needless to say, there’s not going to be enough room on the roster for all those guys. In camp, we’ll get a sense of who’ll earn the third receiver spot, what the rotations might look like, and which players will be sticking around.

Defensive Line

The Raiders got a steal on third-round pick Byron Young. Last year at Alabama, he had seven tackles for a loss and 33 quarterback pressures. Right now, veteran Jerry Tillery, who they re-signed in the offseason, has a claim to a starting spot, but Young could easily beat him out for that job in camp.

Right Tackle

Jermaine Eluemunor spent most of the season starting at the right tackle spot last year, but he’ll have to fend off Brandon Parker in camp this summer. Parker missed last season with a triceps injury. Second-year tackle Thayer Munford Jr. could make it a three-way competition.