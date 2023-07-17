Kansas City Chiefs training camp preview: Start date, when rookies, veterans report, position battles to watch

The defending Super Bowl champs will start prepping for another one before the end of the month when the Kansas City Chiefs report for training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, just a stone’s throw away from the team headquarters. The Chiefs are already considered among the favorites to win it all again this season. And while many of the marquee names are still here, the Chiefs will have to work through some roster changes at camp this year, making it a surprisingly intriguing six weeks for the champs.

Kansas City Chiefs training camp start date

Rookies reporting: July 18

Veterans reporting: July 22

First preseason game: Chiefs vs. Saints, August 13

Key position battles to watch

Running Back

Isiah Pacheco played his way into the starting role late in the 2022 season, but he’s recovering from offseason surgery, which could open up playing time for others. There were reports out of OTAs that Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a strong showing. Rookie undrafted free agent Deneric Prince is another player to watch as camp gets underway.

Defensive End

The Chiefs made several big moves to improve their pass rush during the offseason. In the spring, they signed Charles Omenihu of the 49ers to a two-year contract. Omenihu notched 4.5 sacks as a situation pass rusher last season, and he’s currently penciled in as the starting right end. However, he could face some stiff competition from Felix Anudike-Uzomah, the 31st pick in the draft this year. While both players might end up rotating in and out, we could get an idea during camp about just what that split will look like.

Wide Receiver

We know that as long as tight end Travis Kelce is healthy, he’s going to be the Chiefs' leading pass catcher. However, with the offseason exit of JuJu Smith-Schuster, it’ll be interesting to see which wide receiver ends up getting the most looks from Patrick Mahomes. Kadarius Toney, acquired at the trade deadline last season, might have the most upside of anyone, but he’s struggled with his health as well as Andy Reid’s playbook.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling was second among the Kansas City wideouts last year in both targets and yardage. And expectations are high for Skyy Moore now that he’s had a year to learn the offense. Don’t overlook rookie Rashee Rice either.