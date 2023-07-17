Indianapolis Colts training camp preview: Start date, when rookies, veterans report, position battles to watch

The Indianapolis Colts are rebooting this year, following a disappointing 4-12-1 season in 2022. After several seasons of searching for an answer at quarterback, the team turns to rookie Anthony Richardson to lead them into a new era. That new era gets underway later this month when training camp kicks off.

Indianapolis Colts training camp start date

Rookies reporting: July 25

Veterans reporting: July 25

First preseason game: Colts vs. Bills, August 12

Key position battles to watch

Quarterback

While nobody expects the fourth overall pick to hold the clipboard all season, there’s no guarantee he’ll be under center when the Colts suit up for Week 1 of the regular season. Veteran Gardner Minshew was getting first-team reps along with the rookie at OTAs this spring, and he could start early in the season if it looks like Richardson isn’t ready during training camp.

Wide Receiver

The Colts signed Isaiah McKenzie, formerly of the Bills, back in March. While he’s the odds-on favorite to be the team’s starting slot receiver, it looks like he’ll have some serious competition in camp from Josh Downs, a third-round pick in this year’s draft. Downs got some high praise from receivers coach Reggie Wayne during OTAs this year, and with a strong camp, Downs could play his way into meaningful snaps with the offense.

Tight End

Mo Alie-Cox hasn’t really lived up to expectations in Indianapolis, and he could lose his starting job to second-year player Jelani Woods. While both players each scored three times last season, Woods had an edge over Alie-Cox in targets, 40-28. With a whole new offense, Woods could play his way into a role similar to the one Dallas Geodert had in Shane Steichen’s offense with the Eagles.