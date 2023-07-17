Green Bay Packers training camp preview: Start date, when rookies, veterans report, position battles to watch

The Green Bay Packers 2022 campaign was overwhelmed by chatter regarding the future of franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and it was apparent as the team had an up-and-down season. Despite suffering through a five-game losing streak at one point, the Packers managed to rattle off a four-game winning streak down the stretch to put themselves within contention for a Wild Card spot. After falling to the Detroit Lions 20-16 in the season finale, the Packers missed the postseason with an 8-9 record.

Heading into 2023, Rodgers has officially departed for the New York Jets, which means the starting quarterback reigns have been handed over to Jordan Love.

Green Bay Packers training camp start date

Rookies reporting: July 21

Veterans reporting: July 25

First preseason game: August 11 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Key position battles to watch

Wide Receiver

Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs are locked as Green Bay’s starters at the wideout position, and you can throw 2023 second-round pick Jaden Reed into the mix as well. Samori Toure and Dontayvion Wicks feel close to locks as well, and with traditionally only five wideouts being kept on the roster, the question remains whether the Packers will stick to those names or potentially look to keep one more. That makes Grant Debose and Malik Heath two names to watch here.

Safety

Darnell Savage enters as the Packers’ clear-cut number-one safety, but the question remains as to who will replace Adrian Amos at the other spot. As the situation currently stands, it’s shaping up to be a two-man battle between Rudy Ford and Jonathan Owens, with a potential wild card being Tarvarius Moore, who signed a team-friendly one-year deal that could shape up to be a “prove it” season for the veteran.