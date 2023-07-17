Detroit Lions training camp preview: Start date, when rookies, veterans report, position battles to watch

The Detroit Lions are knocking on the door as NFL playoff contenders as we head into the 2023-24 season. They just missed making their first appearance in seven years, as they finished strong with a 9-8 record, and second in the NFC North. As many viewers saw on HBO’s Hard Knocks series last training camp, head coach Dan Campbell will do whatever it takes to keep this Lions team moving in a winning direction.

Detroit Lions training camp start date

Rookies reporting: July 19

Veterans reporting: July 22

First preseason game: August 11 vs. New York Giants

Key position battles to watch

Cornerback

The biggest struggles for the Lions in 2022 came in the secondary where Detroit had all sorts of issues stopping opposing passing games. The Lions landed Cam Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley this offseason, and the biggest question mark might be Moseley’s health as he recovers from a torn ACL. Jerry Jacobs would be the next man up if Moseley isn’t 100% through training camp, so that might be the battle to watch.

Nose tackle

The Lions re-signed Isaiah Buggs this offseason, and they also brought in free agent Christian Covington this offseason. Additionally, Brodric Martin was selected in the third round of this spring’s NFL Draft. Buggs is the favorite to pick up the starting spot in Week 1 but with an impressive training camp, Martin or Covington could take over that role.

Right guard

The Lions put together a strong offensive line last season despite Halapoulivaati Vaitai missing the entire season with a back injury. He took a pay cut this season and is back on the roster. Graham Glasgow is the top challenger to Vaitai’s position, and it’ll be interesting to see who comes out of camp as a starter along the offensive line.