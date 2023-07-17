Denver Broncos training camp preview: Start date, when rookies, veterans report, position battles to watch

It was essentially a lost season for the Denver Broncos in 2022, finishing last in the AFC West at 5-12. Russell Wilson and the offense struggled to put up points, while the defense went through costly issues with their pass rush. New head coach Sean Payton is stepping in to shake things up, which means that the Broncos certainly have a lot to work through in training camp when players report this summer.

Denver Broncos training camp start date

Rookies reporting: July 19

Veterans reporting: July 25

First preseason game: Broncos vs. Cardinals (August 11)

Key position battles to watch

Tight end

Greg Dulcich will be the starter heading into his second NFL season, but it will be interesting to see how the Broncos use their tight ends. Another player to watch is Adam Trautman based on his connection with new Denver head coach Sean Payton. The Saints drafted him in Round 3 in 2020, and Payton traded for him this offseason, so he’s clearly a player the new head coach has ideas for.

Defensive line

Depth along the defensive line is an area that may need to be addressed going into training camp. The Broncos landed Tyler Lancaster, who played a rotational role with the Green Bay Packers over the last few years. Other options include Eyioma Uwazurike and Matt Henningsen.