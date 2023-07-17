Arizona Cardinals training camp preview: Start date, when rookies, veterans report, position battles to watch

It was a disappointing 2022-23 season for the Arizona Cardinals. Not only did they miss the playoffs, but they also lost their starting quarterback for the end of the season and some of this season. It will be an interesting year for them as they could be one of the worst teams in the NFL which would put them in prime position to take Caleb Williams or Drake Maye in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Cardinals front office will have a bunch of new decisions to make.

Arizona Cardinals training camp start date

Rookies reporting: July 25

Veterans reporting: July 25

First preseason game: 8/11 vs. Denver Broncos

Key position battles to watch

Quarterback

While many think it will be Colt Mccoy, the Cardinals used a 5th-round pick in this year's draft to take Clayton Tune who’s a quarterback who showed great for himself in his final year at Houston. It’s known the Cardinals won’t be very good and it may make more sense for them to see what they have in their young guy versus Colt Mccoy which they already know what they can expect.

Wide Receiver

With DeAndre Hopkins gone now, they will need other receiving options to step up. We know Marquise Brown is their No. 1, but aside from him, it’s an open race for the next few spots. Rondale Moore has shown at times that he could be a solid offensive contributor, but there are too many inconsistencies. Greg Dortch was a pleasant surprise for the Cardinals last season as he put up solid numbers and it was his first season not on the practice squad. Dortch will be battling it out with Zach Pascal in the slot who showed some promise early in his career but has since fallen off. The Cardinals also have high hopes for Michael Wilson who they drafted in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but it will be interesting to see if they want to ease him into playing his first year.