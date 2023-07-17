Atlanta Falcons training camp preview: Start date, when rookies, veterans report, position battles to watch

The Atlanta Falcons had some struggles last season, but they were more competitive than many thought they’d be. With their struggles, they got the No. 8 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and drafted Texas running back Bijan Robinson who many in that organization think could be generational. Arthur Smith could be on the hot seat if the Falcons' struggles continue.

Atlanta Falcons training camp start date

Rookies reporting: July 18

Veterans reporting: July 25

First preseason game: August 11 vs. Miami Dolphins

Key position battles to watch

Running Back

Robinson is the clear-cut top guy in the backfield for the Falcons, but the RB2 in that offense is up for grabs. Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson will be battling it out through camp. Their two different skill sets as Allgeier is the bigger back, while Patterson brings more versatility. I would guess they want to keep the backfield young, and Patterson will want to be in a situation where he is utilized more. Don’t be surprised if we see a trade involving Patterson at some point in camp as the Falcons can get a day-three pick with his versatility and skill.

Tight End

Kyle Pitts is the best tight end on this team and has the ability to be the best tight end in football. However, the Falcons went out and added Jonnu Smith who can make this tight end room much better. Smith will be TE2 with the Falcons and it’s not a question, but the position battle here will be between these two guys and the wide receivers. This is one of the weakest wide receiver rooms in the NFL and Pitts and Smith have the versatility to go outside and could take some snaps from wide receivers. Expect a ton of 12 personnel for them this season.

Cornerback

The Falcons may have gotten the biggest steal in the draft in Clark Phillips in the 4th round. Phillips was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and he earned it. Atlanta has a young, talented secondary, but Phillips will make a push to consistently be on the field. A.J. Terrell is their No. 1 cornerback, but aside from him, Phillips will be battling with Jeff Okudah and Mike Hughes for the other two spots.