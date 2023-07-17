Carolina Panthers training camp preview: Start date, when rookies, veterans report, position battles to watch

It was a rebuilding year for the Carolina Panthers last season, but they traded up to get their top player in the draft in Bryce Young. They may have some struggles this season, but the future is bright and they should be contenders in the next few years. With as young as this team is, this will be a developing year for a majority of their guys.

Carolina Panthers training camp start date

Rookies reporting: July 22

Veterans reporting: July 25

First preseason game: 8/12 vs. New York Jets

Key position battles to watch

Wide Receiver

The Panthers have an underrated wide receiver room. They added DJ Chark and Adam Thielen and hope Terrace Marshall will take the step forward this season. Behind those three are Jonathan Mingo and Lavish Shenault Jr. who both have the ability to push the starters aside. Bingo is young and may not start early on, but they think that he and Young are the future in this offense. Shenault has shown some upside and will probably be a rotational piece this season. He’s fast and can make plays when they get the ball in his hands.

Right Guard

Chandler Zavala may be the most productive day-three pick that we see in the 2023 NFL Draft. I’m not sure how he lasted that long, but he was one of the best guards in the draft. Austin Corbett was the starting right guard last season but suffered a torn ACL in their final game. It’s expected that he won't be ready for the start of 2023, but is trying to get back as soon as he can. If Zavala shows well through training camp, he could be the permanent right guard until he plays badly.